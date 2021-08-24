Everything was rosy for Cockerham field day

Cockerham field day. The new 2021 Rose Queen Martha Henderson, aged 10, and her retinue Jodi, Violet, Abigail, Isla, and Pippa.

Crowds gathered to watch 2019 Rose Queen Gina Hewitt lead the parade with 2020 Rose Queen and King Ella Surtees and Jack Barton.

They were followed by the new 2021 Rose Queen Martha Henderson, aged 10, and her retinue Jodi, Violet, Abigail, Isla, Pippa, Freddie and Edward.

Revd Gary Lewis and his wife Jennifer crowned Martha before the unenviable task of judging the fancy dress competition.

Cockerham Field Day. George Towers, Hannah Kent and Amber. Pictures Martin Bostock.

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band played and children enjoyed all the various games and side shows including swing boats, bouncy castles, Wallings ice cream, coconut shy, hook a duck and races.