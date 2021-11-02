Arnside Sailing Club shortlisted for Sailing Club of the Year award

Arnside Sailing Club has been shortlisted for Sailing Club of the Year award.

The final result is determined by online vote and announced at the RYA Dinghy and Watersports Show on Saturday February 26, 2022.

The Sailing Club is representing the North West and has won the “Heart of the Community” award. This is the second time the Club has made the national final in four years, being shortlisted in 2019.

The awards are run by the RYA in partnership with Yachts and Yachting Magazine.

The Sailing Club has increased its membership by nearly 50% in the past year to over 450 members.

As well as sailing the club now offers paddle boarding, windsurfing and canoeing as well as having extensive training and children’s programme.

The Clubhouse is used as a community music venue. A recent performer was Simon Armitage, the Poet Laureate and his rock band LYR (Land Yacht Regatta)

Alasdair Simpson for the Club said “It is fantastic that the Club has made the shortlist. It reflects all the hard work by club volunteers and instructors over the past year. The winning club is determined by online vote here (scroll down to get to the list of clubs)”