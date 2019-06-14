Open weekend at Holgates Holiday Park in Silverdale

Family-run Holgates Holiday Park in Silverdale will be holding an open weekend for all ages over June 14, 15 and 16.

Festivities will get underway with a Beer Festival and live music marquee on the Friday evening.

There will be a variety of real ales on tap plus a selection of gins and botanicals with musical entertainment provided by talented four-piece Morecambe covers band, The Panda Cups.

Guests can expect to sing along to tunes from the 1960’s through to the present day from artists ranging from The Beatles to the Stereophonics.

A family fun day complete with bouncy castle, giant outdoor board games, and Walling’s Ice Cream bikes will keep everyone entertained on Saturday June 15 before the return of the popular Holgates Charity Ceilidh in the evening.

Taking place every two years, the Ceilidh raises vital funds for the family’s chosen charity - Pancreatic Cancer UK.

This is a cause close to their hearts in memory of the visionary Frank Holgate who started the original expansion of the Holgates Holiday Park group in the early 1980’s.

Tickets for the Charity Ceilidh are available from the Silverdale Park and include a tasty beef hotpot.

Previous Ceilidh’s have helped to raise more than £8500 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

On Sunday June 16, a Vintage Car Rally courtesy of the Lakeland Historic Car Club rounds off the weekend with a classic selection of vintage cars on display on the park.

Owner Michael Holgate said: “We love these open weekends on the park as there’s nothing better than seeing so many people enjoying themselves with the added bonus of raising much-needed funds for a such a worthwhile charity.

“As well as the extra outdoor games, all of our usual facilities will be open to the public including our nine-hole pitch & putt, indoor tenpin bowling, and 17-metre heated swimming pool.

“There’s also the chance to have a look around some of the brand new holiday homes for sale on the park if you want to turn your visit into a regular home from home!”

Holgates open weekend takes place at Silverdale Park overlooking Morecambe Bay on the Cumbria/Lancashire border over the weekend of June 14, 15 and 16.

All of the weekend’s events are free with the exception of the Saturday night Charity Ceilidh where tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for children including admission and a beef hotpot.

All proceeds will go directly to Pancreatic Cancer UK.