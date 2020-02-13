Old photographs taken at Williamson Park needed to complete Friends’ book

The Friends of Williamson Park are putting together a brief illustrated history of Williamson Park and need some old photographs from 1940 to 2000 to complete the book.

The latest photograph they have found is of Land Girls working in the Park in World War II, and of children playing on the Raku sculpture in 2007.

New bridge and fountain at Williamson Park, unknown date.

People have told them fascinating stories about a pet zoo where the sculpture now is, the bandstand and the old café, but they have no photographs,

The Friends are looking for good quality photographs showing features in the park, with or without people, with the date taken and a short description of the occasion it was taken and by whom.

You would also need permission from anyone in the photos, if still alive, to use them in a publication.

If you can help you can contact The Friends on info@parkfriends.org or facebook - friendsofwilliamsonpark.

The bandstand and Ashton Memorial circa 1908.

If you can copy or scan the pictures they could be left at the Park shop for the attention of the Friends.

This is one of the many and varied projects that the Friends of Williamson Park do to support the work of the park staff, and enhance visitor experience.

If you have any ideas for projects The Friends would be happy for anyone to join them, and see them happen.