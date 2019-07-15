Morecambe Rides Again scooter rally.

News in pictures: Scooters ride into Morecambe for rally

Hundreds of scooterists descended on Morecambe for the scooter rally.

Morecambe Rides Again was organised by the First Kick Scooter Collective and was a celebration of scootering history.

1. A ride along the promenade.

Donna Clifford
Mark Jeffrey, Lee Chadwick and Gary Fields from Centurions Scooter Club at the Morecambe Rides Again Scooter Rally.

2. Centurions Scooter Club members ride into Morecambe

3. Enjoying the ride along Morecambe promenade

4. The leader of the pack

