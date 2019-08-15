New play park opens in Galgate

A brand new play area was officially opened on the village green in Galgate.

In August 2017 a small committee was formed with the aim of updating the play area and bringing it into the 21st century.

Ashlea-Louise Walkden (11) who was one of the winners of the poster competition to launch the new play area in Galgate.

Initially £60000 was needed to provide the climbing frames, slides bridges, roundabouts and multi-use games wall.

Over the next two years the committee worked tirelessly to raise funds: they knocked on doors, set up a JustGiving page, held raffles, set up car washes and dished out quiz sheets!

In addition to funds raised by the local community towards the installation of ‘The Green’, the committee obtained contributions and grants from Lancashire Environmental Fund, Council Housing Environmental Fund, The National Lottery – Awards for All fund and Lancaster City council and a section 106.

Local businesses and groups also contributed notably RM Fisher and PIGS (Plough Inn Golf society).

Obi Hutchinson (five) was one the winners of a poster competition for Galgate play area.

On the day the weather was overcast and variable, but the rain stayed off.

There was a short speech from Parish Councillor Lisa Corkerry, before the winners of the poster competition-the theme of which was “Welcome to The Green”- Ashlea-Louise Walkden (11) and Obi Hutchinson (five) cut the ribbon officially opening the play area.

A barbeque was then enjoyed by all.

As the sign on the Green says: “A fun safe space for children to play. Provided for the community by the community.”