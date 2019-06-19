National Poetry Day celebrated in Lancashire

National Poetry Day and BBC local radio have joined forces to challenge stereotypes and celebrate the delights of the different regions of the United Kingdom.

Poet Jane Routh, who has published four collections and several poetry pamphlets, will be working with BBC Radio Lancashire.

Radio stations are inviting listeners to honour the hidden truths about the places and communities where they live and work.

These will be compiled, sorted and chosen by a team of BBC producers and given to local poets, including Jane Routh, to inspire a poem for broadcast on National Poetry Day on October 3.

#HomeTruths to identify stories on social media.