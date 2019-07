Despite the weather, 600 to 700 people took part in a parade on the promenade and well over 2,000 people attended the event itself.

1. Morecambe Pride Morecambe Pride parade. From left: Kris Littlewood, Gary Savage, Lawrence Howard, Nathan Moulds and Ralph the dog of Typhoons RUFC. Martin Bostock jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Ralph the dog takes part in Morecambe Pride Ralph the dog of Typhoons RUFC. Martin Bostock jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Morecambe Pride parade Morecambe Pride parade. Martin Bostock jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. PCSO at Morecambe Pride Morecambe Pride parade. PCSO Matt Thornton. Martin Bostock jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more