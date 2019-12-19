Morecambe park is Keep Britain Tidy Finalist

Lancaster City Council has been shortlisted in Keep Britain Tidy’s annual awards.

The awards celebrate the work carried out by local councils in making significant improvements to the environment on people’s doorsteps.

Beating off stiff competition from local authorities across the country, Lancaster City Council has been named as one of the finalists in this year’s Love Parks category.

This is in recognition of the community event it organised during this year’s Love Parks week to celebrate and showcase the improvement work it has carried out alongside the Friends of Regent Park and other local volunteers.

The event also marked the completion of a number of joint improvement projects to encourage more people to use and get involved in looking after the park.

New attractions include a tranquil garden area, a walking football pitch, a Multi Use Games Area and an orchard.

Coun David Brookes, Cabinet member with responsibility for parks and green spaces, said: “The shortlisting for an award from a nationally renowned environmental charity such as Keep Britain Tidy is fantastic news.

My thanks go to all the staff who ensured we made the most of the week by bringing communities together to celebrate all the great work that has been done this year to enhance and protect some of our most important spaces.

“This shows what can be achieved when councils and communities work together.”

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “I would like to congratulate Lancaster City Council on being shortlisted for one of our annual awards.”

“We know that people want to live in places that are clean and tidy and local authorities have a massive role to play in this. We are delighted that so many authorities entered our awards and the standard was incredibly high. We look forward to seeing representatives from Lancaster City Council at our awards ceremony in Birmingham in February.”

The Keep Britain Tidy Awards will be presented at the charity’s annual Network Conference at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole on Thursday, February 6, 2020.