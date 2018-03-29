Morecambe Live festival starts over Easter weekend

A seven month music festival starts in Morecambe over the Easter weekend and the festival sees 72 sessions of 18 events with more than 120 artists.

Morecambe Live 2018 sees 80s Club Tropicana at The Platform on Easter Sunday and disco inferno 2018 at the Headway on May Bank Holiday Sunday.

Eugene Hideaway Bridges

May also sees the return of Country Kickback at the Headway on Spring Bank Holiday Sunday.

Then for Blues fans, Blueswater 2018 returns with headliner Eugene Bridges from New Orleans, USA.

There will be events at seven of the biggest venues in the area, said DJ Steve Middlesbrough, who has organised Morecambe Live for nine years.

For more information and tickets contact Morecambe VIC on 01524 582828.