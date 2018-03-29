Morecambe Grammar School reunion on the cards

In September 2015, the pupils who left Morecambe Grammar School in 1965 enjoyed a very happy and successful reunion which was attended by ex-pupils from far and wide, including Europe and Australia.

Those attending had such a good time that when a repeat reunion was suggested the idea was very favourably received.

Therefore another get-together is being arranged for the weekend of September 22 and 23 and this time organisers would be more than pleased to extend a warm welcome to Old Grammarians from other years (especially those who were there in the 1960’s) as well as those 1963/65 leavers who were unable to attend in 2015.

The fun begins on the afternoon of Saturday September 22.

Optional features will include a local walk (eg. Silverdale/Arnside or Sunderland Point; not too strenuous ) or a tour of the Winter Gardens, where Speech Day was held, followed perhaps by coffee in the iconic Grade II listed Bruccianni’s cafe.

Another visit on offer is to historic Lancaster (Castle/Priory/Maritime Museum) – a small charge for this - and may incorporate a pub lunch. It is hoped to have something arranged for the Saturday evening too.

The centre-piece and main event is dinner at the Midland Hotel on Sunday evening, September 23, the cost of which, including wine, is around £50pp. Some members of staff may attend – in 2015 approximately 10 retired staff attended.

If you are interested in attending please contact Ken Siddle via email: ks14@cam.ac.uk.