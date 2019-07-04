Morecambe Fringe Festival line-up

The third annual Morecambe Fringe Festival takes place from July 6-July 20.

Set around World Fringe Day, July 11, Morecambe Fringe celebrates, with its sister festivals, the concept of ‘fringe’ - DIY punk theatre and performance.

The Edinburgh Fringe was started by performers who were excluded from the main Edinburgh Festival and started up their own event.

Morecambe Fringe Festival has carried that spirit forward by giving home grown West End players a platform. First buy a Fringe badge for £5 at Alt Space on Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, this makes you a member of the Morecambe Fringe Society giving you access to the festival. To reserve seats email morecambefringe@gmail.com or text 07858 031303 with the show name and number of seats you’d like.

At £5 per seat all ticket money goes to the artists. Pre-Fringe starts on Thursday with ‘All The Right Planets, Not Necessarily In The Right Order’ , which is an open mic night and prepared sets of astronomy and space-themed comedy.

Saturday starts with Political Breakfast at 11am , followed by ‘You’re in a bad way’ with John Osborne at 7.30pm and comedy with Eamonn Goodfellow at 8.45pm. Sunday also has ‘Political Breakfast’ at 11am followed by comedy with Edy Hurst at 4pm, comedy with Bobby Mair at 6pm and ‘One Foot In The Rave’ with Alexander Rhodes at 9.30pm.

On Monday there is comedy/cabaret with Atomic Rhubarb at 7pm, theatre with June Metcalfe and Jim Lupton at 8.15pm and ‘A Touch Of Fool’ with the 5 in a Hat theatre company at 9.30pm.

July 10 has comedy with Sid Sidlo and Andy Robertson at 7pm, and Amy B at 8pm. ‘Listen Me Alice’ with Colin Davies and Big Charlie Poet is at 9pm. On July 11 there is spoken word with Dean Tsang at 7pm, ‘Skip Skip Skip’ with Leanna Moden at 8pm and Rick Sanders and poets at 9pm. On July 12‘Nazis Need Jews’ with David Lee Morgan is at 7.30pm, followed by comedy with Stella Graham at 8.30pm and comedy with Tom Little at 9.45pm. On July 13 there are four shows including spoken word with Rowan Padmore at 4pm, Adam Jones at 7.45pm, Chris Kehoe at 9pm and ‘One Hour To Save The World’ at 10pm. On July 14 at 1pm is the Bureau of Untold Stories, followed by Lubna Kerr at 4pm, comedic storytelling with Conor A at 6pm and musical comedy with Andy Quirk featuring Anna J at 8pm and ‘Rock and Roll Suicide’ with Lee Jones at 9.30pm.

July 15 and 16 has West End Players at 7pm and Salsa Brava at 8pm. On July 15, Marshall Mandiangu performs at 9pm. Byron Vincent performs ‘Instagramming the Apocalypse’ on July 16 at 9pm. July 17 sees Lancaster University Theatre Company perform at 8pm. July 18 has four acts including La Petite Mort at 6.30pm, Gillian English at 7.30pm, Ruth Cockburn at 8.45pm and comedy with Dylan Dodd and friends at 9.45pm. On July 19, Matt Panesh performs The Highs and Highs of a Hawkwind fan at 7.30pm, followed by Richard Pulsford at 8.30pm and Phillip Simon at 9.45pm. The final day of the festival, July 20, has four acts starting at 7pm and running through until after 10pm.

Some acts perform at Alt-Space at 21c, Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, some at The Exchange on West Street and some at More Music on Devonshire Road in Morecambe.

For full line-up and more details visit morecambefringe.co.uk/.