Morecambe Bay cockle picking tragedy plaque replaced and moved near to Lifeboat Station

A plaque installed on Morecambe Promenade in memory of the Chinese cockle pickers who drowned in Morecambe Bay in 2004 has been replaced.

The original plaque was beyond repair.

The etching on the plaque

The new slightly larger engraved plaque was created using a process called acid etching to ensure it remains in good condition for years to come.

The new memorial has been relocated a short distance away from its original position and now overlooks the bay from within the memorial garden dedicated to the cockle pickers close to Morecambe Lifeboat Station.

The names of the cockle pickers involved in the incident in February 2004 remain at the side of the plaque framing the original poem 'The Bay of Words' by Laverne.

A new addition to the plaque is an etching of China’s national bird, the Red-crowned crane.