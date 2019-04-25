Miss GB contestants outside Leighton Hall

Following on from last week’s article about a newspaper cutting being found at Leighton Hall, here is a picture of Miss Great Britain contestants outside the hall in 1983.

Boots, hats and striped or checked skirts seem to be a popular choice for the lovely ladies.

Note the eighties hairstyles and of particular note is the lady in the middle of the group wearing a smart jacket and three quarter length trousers with a hat to top it off.

The winner of Miss Great Britain 1983 was Rose McGrory from Northern Ireland.

Miss GB was established in 1945.