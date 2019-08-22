Memories of Morecambe’s sunny heydays

A new booklet by Peter Wade entitled Grand Days Out brings back memories of a time when Morecambe was the entertainment capital of North Lancashire. The Floral Hall and Central Pier regularly presented big name acts including The Who, Rolling Stones and Beatles, or there were traditional end of the pier shows such as Starlights and Gaytime, summer spectaculars at the Winter Gardens, weekly repertory theatre at the Royalty, laughter at the Alhambra with the likes of Max Wall and Hylda Baker, as well as the round of cinemas, concerts, bathing beauties, festivals, parades and view the famous Illuminations.

Copies of the booklet in its sunshine yellow cover can be found at Morecambe Visitor Information Centre and Morecambe Heritage Centre priced £2.