Make my day! festival in Morecambe was a huge success: pictures from the event
Make My Day! 2019 - The Exchange Creative Community’s free artist-led festival of making, performance and creativity - once again saw thousands of people come together in Morecambe’s West End Gardens to make, build, hammer, draw, paint, play and have bags of fun.
The family festival of inventive capers provided visitors with an amazing array of activities to try their hand at; over the course of the afternoon thousands of marvelous creations were made - and proudly taken home.
1. Crafts at the festival in Morecambe
Children enjoying the activities at Make my Day! 2019.