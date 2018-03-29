Live music at The Hothouse in Morecambe

Musicians, composers and folk music scholars The Rheingans Sisters have released their third album Bright Field and will be playing The Hothouse in Morecambe on Friday, April 13, at 7.30pm.

Since their award winning album Already Home (2015) the duo have cemented their reputation as an unmissable live act on the folk and world music stage, captivating audiences across the UK, Europe and Australia.

Their poignant compositions have also gained them many new fans and a busy night at the 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, where they won the prestigious ‘Best Original Track’ award for their song Mackerel alongside a nomination in the ‘Horizon’ category for Best New Act.

While Anna Rheingans lives and works as a musician and violin teacher in Toulouse, Rowan Rheingans is one of the most in demand musicians on the UK folk scene today.

She has been kept busy with no less than four other notable releases over the past two years; her trio Lady Maisery’s critically acclaimed third album Cycle as well as Nancy Kerr’s astonishing Instar, Welsh songwriter Gwyneth Glyn’s debut album Tro and the remarkable Songs of Separation project, which won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for ‘Best Album’ in 2017.

A spacious, adventurous and quietly revealing album, Bright Field is The Rheingans Sisters first collection of newly composed music.

If Already Home told listeners where the fiddle-singing duo were coming from, both in their pan-European musical scholarship (Anna and Rowan have studied in France, Sweden, Norway and Ireland) and in their vivacious nurturing of connections between the folk music of different geographical origins, then Bright Field tells us where they are going and explores more deeply than ever the grounded yet experimental artistic approach with which they travel.

Tickets £10 adv/£12 door. Tel: 01524 831997.