Lancaster sporting photographs of the past

Historian Terry Ainsworth presents his series of monthly articles highlighting sporting photographs of the past.

This month I am changing sports and looking at two cricket teams which formed part of my own sporting history.

Williamsons Cricket Club, 1960s. Front row from left, Stan Gribben, David Wray (captain), Terry Ainsworth, Bob Bonnick. Back row from left, unknown, unknown, unknown, Ray Harrison, Ron Cumpsty, unknown and Roy Fawcett.

The first one is of Storeys cricket club, photographed on the Giant Axe in the 1960s.

Can anyone identify the missing names?

The second featured is Williamsons Cricket Club who are pictured on Lune Road in the Knockout and once again we need the help of readers in identifying the four unknown players.

I think everyone in the Lancaster and Morecambe area knew that wonderful character, Ray Harrison, who enjoyed every minute of his tragically short life. He ran Mayfield United in the Sunday Football League and he never wanted cricket matches to last longer than three hours as he needed to be home in time to watch his favourite programme, “Doctor Who”. He never wore pads or gloves when he went out to bat and waited for the bowler in a stance like a baseball player with the bat over his right shoulder. In a Lune Road Knockout match, he labelled Roy Fawcett, the Morecambe footballer, “5 for 5 Fawcett”, as Roy skittled out the last five batsmen for five runs. An irrepressible character who could easily have made a living as a stand-up comedian with a collection of jokes second only to Ken Dodd.