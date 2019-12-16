Lancaster on Ice organisers ‘blown away’ by magical look of city’s square

Europe’s largest portable big wheel is now open in Lancaster’s Dalton Square - and it will be here until January.

Organisers say they have been “blown away” with how the attraction looks now it is in situ.

Part of the Lancaster On Ice event, the 35-metre high wheel towers over the city centre, offering views across Lancaster, including Lancaster Castle and the Ashton Memorial.

On clearer days you can see out across Morecambe Bay, the Lake District mountains, and wider Lancashire.

Organised and run by the managers of Dalton Square pub The Borough, the ice rink next to the wheel has the square’s statue of Queen Victoria as its centrepiece and is adjoined to a Christmas market and a tipi bar with smokeless fire pits for marshmallow toasting.

Lancaster on Ice organiser Martin Horner said: “We knew from the planning documents the wheel was going to look pretty spectacular, but now it has arrived we are just blown away.

“The square looks absolutely magical, just like the Christmas wonderland we dreamed of looking out of The Borough for years before we decided to go ahead and do it.

“We hope everyone from Lancaster and as many as possible from across Lancashire and Cumbria or further afield will take the opportunity while the wheel is here to come and experience something unique and incredible this Christmas.”

The big wheel will be open until January 5 and rides are £5 per person paid on arrival.

For more information about Lancaster on Ice go to www.lancasteronice.co.uk.