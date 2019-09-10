Lancaster Music Festival Search For a Star winner revealed - watch all the acts here

Talented young musicians from the Lancaster and Morecambe area battled it out on stage at The Grand Theatre at the weekend for a prime time slot at the city’s annual music festival.

Gloria - winners of Lancaster Music Festival's Search for a Star



Lancaster Music Festival’s Search for a Star competition finals took place at the theatre on Sunday September 8, and the competition was fierce.



Four acts - Gloria, Charlotte Ryan, Lidocaine, and Leopard Stripes - played short sets of original music to a packed out theatre, as well as four judges who decided on a winner using a point scoring system.



It was Lancaster/Morecambe four piece Gloria that came out on top based on their performance on the night, but judges said the scores were extremely close.



The event was the culmination of an audition process and four months of mentoring by Lancaster based Limelight Music Studio.

Search for a Star finalist Charlotte Ryan



The band will now go on to support Lancaster Music headliners Lowes on Saturday October 12 at new city venue Kanteena.



The other three acts will perform in Market Square and The Storey over the music festival weekend.



Stuart Marshall, director of Lancaster Music Festival, said: “What a fantastic night of music and performance!

“Lancaster Music Festival is all about promoting the Lancaster music scene so we’re really proud to have been so actively involved in nurturing such great new talent via this competition.

“Back in January when we started this process we really didn’t envisage such a fantastic outcome.

“A couple of the acts only had one or two original songs written so it’s a great reflection on their commitment and creativity to have put on such a spectacular show.

“That wouldn’t have happened without Limelight’s inspirational mentoring as well as the efforts of the young acts.

“We’d also like to thank Beyond Radio who gave the acts a platform to introduce their songs and to the Grand Theatre for allowing us to use their beautiful venue for the final.

“Particular thanks go to the Banks Lyon Memorial Trust whose funding made this possible. It’s been a great example of community organisations and businesses working together in Lancaster.

“All four acts will be performing at LMF and we’re sure that festival goers will enjoy what they see and hear.”



Austin Woodcock, Will Eagles, Jonny Proctor and Evan Butcher, who make up Gloria, said: “We are still somewhat shocked and on a high but we need to thank the wonderful people at Limelight Music Studio for all their efforts to make last night possible, you are incredible.

“Also a massive thanks to the brilliant staff at the Lancaster Grand.

“Finally a huge thanks to the judges, the organizers of Lancaster Music Festival and the great guys at Beyond Radio. We couldn’t have done it without you. I suppose the biggest thanks goes to you beautiful people that came and had it with us last night, you were fantastic.

“To us this is what it’s all about. There’s plenty of exciting news in the pipeline, we’ll keep you updated.”

Leopard Stripes - finalists in Lancaster Music Festival's Search for a Star



The 10th annual Lancaster Music Festival takes place between October 11 - 14.



Hundreds of local and international acts - as well as musicians from America, Australia, and across Europe - will descend on the city to perform 400 shows across more than 40 venues.

Most of the events are free, with some ticketed.



The full line-up is due to be released on September 20.



For more information, visit www.lancastermusicfestival.com.