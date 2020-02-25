Lancaster guitarist and drummer gear up for ‘obnoxious, outrageous’ show in city

Two Lancaster musicians have joined an “electronic, nu-metal and grime collective” who will be bringing their “obnoxious, outrageous, loud monster” of a sound to the city next month.

Aiden Baldwin and Liam Carroll were recently asked to join Askari, which was born out of several late-night freestyle studio sessions between Blackpool-based producer James Routh and London-based lyricist Asher Baker.

Both drummer Aiden and guitarist Liam, who have been friends for years, have worked with James previously on other music projects.

For Liam, it was through the band Karma Party, while Aiden has worked with James as a producer and the pair became friends.

“When we were asked if we wanted to be involved, it was a no brainer!” said Aiden, previously of Morecambe band The Bottlenecks, and also drummer for Lancaster bands Promethium and Passengers.

Liam, who is assistant manager at HMV in Lancaster, is also guitarist in Lancaster bands Fighting Bears and She Never Sleeps.

Aiden, who works at DW Fitness First in Morecambe, said: “On the night and at any Askari show, we promise to take people on a journey– our songs are emotive, and will make you move.

“The line-up I’ve curated alongside Kanteena is some of the best local talent we have, and spans a broad musical spectrum, so sit back and enjoy.

Askari, who “merge the distinct sounds of raw, guttural grime and punchline-packed hip hop with guitar-laden garage rock and down-tuned metal”, will perform an early evening show at Kanteena in Brewery Lane on Sunday March 1, supported by three acts from the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

They will be joined by Lancaster DIY post-punk trio TV Face and rockers Hawkmen Dive, as well as fiery young pop/punk band Rich Kid Problems.

Entry is £3 on the door. Music starts at 6pm with Rich Kid Problems, and Askari will be onstage between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Check out Kanteena on Facebook for more details.

Under 18’s must be supervised by a responsible adult at all times.