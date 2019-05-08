Lancaster Amateur Dramatics and Operatic Society actor completes London Marathon

Local runner and amateur dramatic enthusiast Damian Ashton took part in and completed the London Marathon last week.

Running in aid of the British Heart Foundation, Damian has so far raised over £1500.

Damian said: “Apparently healthy people can have heart disease whilst on holiday.

“A family member had a heart attack with two cardiac arrests. It was the knowledge and skill of the medical team that resulted in a good recovery and that is why the work of charities such as the British Heart Foundation is so important.”

Damian is also a member of LADOS (Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society) and has been juggling his marathon with training with rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” which is on at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster until Saturday May 11.

Damian joined LADOS in 1996 when they produced JCS for the first time and this will be his 14th production.

LADOS are supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of former LADOS member Roger Bradley who played the role of Jesus in their previous productions of JCS in 1996 and 2002 and passed away in 2007 having developed skin cancer.

Damian’s fund raising page is at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DamianAshton.

Call Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office tel: 01524 64695 or visit www.lados.online.