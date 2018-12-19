Lancashire nostalgia in 1990: Acid house parties, baths closure and undies shortage

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1990:

96 held after police raid acid party

More than 90 Christmas revellers were arrested by police called in to break-up an acid house party.

Hundreds of would-be partygoers were turned away by police from a warehouse on the Walton Summit industrial estate, near Preston. Officers, including dog-handlers, then moved in to stop the party.

A small quantity of drugs were recovered at the scene and 96 people arrested.

They were being held at stations throughout Lancaster and police said it was likely they would be charged with offences ranging from public order and criminal damage to possession of drugs.

Around 60 officers were drafted in from all over the county and senior officers waited until 4.30am before finally moving into the building situated on Ranglet Road.

READ MORE: Look back at a selection of pictures from 1990 here

Plug to be pulled on popular local baths

An era ends next week when a building which has played a major part in the life of Preston for more than 50 years closes for the last time.

Saul Street baths, which opened in 1936, is to be demolished to make way for a new Crown and County Court complex.

The decision to close the baths was taken by Preston Borough Council two years ago and on December 1 the plug will be pulled on the last public swimming session.

But the era will end with a splash. The council is offereing free swims during the final week and on Saturday, December 15, there will be wate sports event with a fun gala involving local swimming clubs the following day.

The building is remarkable in that for 30 years it had a double life. In the summer it was used as a swimming pool. In winter the main pool was drained and covered a dance floor and it became the Queen’s Hall - THE best place for dancing.

David Burns, chairman of the council’s leisure services, said: “There’s a lot of nostalgia about it. Prestonians either learned to swim there or were married, conceived or divorced after a night out at the Queen’s Hall.”

Undies farce ends in nick of time

The short supply of knickers at a Lancashire nick will soon be a thing of the past - thanks to a Government directive.

The issue of underpants for prisoners at Wymott Prison at Leyland, and to all jails, is to be doubled from next month, so inmates will be able to change four times a week instead of the present twice a week.

Former Home Secretary David Waddington said in November there was a serious shortage of underpants in the country’s jails due to vandalism.