Lancashire nostalgia in 1985: PNE closure rumours, circus animal ban plea and Les Dawson

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1985:

Preston North End move to scotch rumours of liquidation

Preston North End, despite languishing at one of its lowest ebbs, will be alive and kicking when next season gets underway.

That is the message from the Deepdale boardroom in the face of grizzly rumours concerning imminent liquidation.

And the Third Division club directors, adamant that the immediate future is safe, are now urging disenchanted supporters to give them another chance.

Managing director Barney Campbell said: “We are not on the verge of closure. I have heard that we are a matter of weeks from going bust - that is nonsense.

“We are unanimous in believing that we can both survive and prosper.”

Mr Campbell admits that the club has a real fight on its hands in what has been a traumatic season by any standards.

“When you look at the Third Division table it is obviously disappointing. We know how the fans feel and it hurts us just as much.

“But, having said that, we are confident in our ability to get the job right. I will offer no excuse except to say that they have had more than a fair share of bad luck.”

Mr Campbell was, of course, instrumental in getting many local businessmen to “pitch in” more than £200,000 to save the club over two years ago.

Mr Campbell added: “Are we asking too much for them (the fans) to give us a chance and back us?”

Cheeky band strips fan live on stage

A pop fan was stripped naked on stage last night in front of hundreds of people - by the band he had paid to see!

The mystery fan leapt on stage at Preston’s Guild Hall during a concert by The Stranglers. No strangers to exposed flesh - the band used to perform with a female stripper - the two frontmen promptly laid down their guitars and pulled off his clothes.

Undaunted, the naked punter waved to his mates in the crowd before being led off the stage.

Seven men were arrested outside the Guild Hall after complaints that non-official Strangler T-shirts were being sold.

The man, aged between 20 and 32, and all from the Manchester area, were taken to the police station and reported under the Trading Standards Act.

Les puts Princess Diana in the shade

Comedian Les Dawson has upstaged the Princess of Wales in the popularity stakes.

For officials at the Royal Preston Hospital say they have had to cope with an amazing flood of messages and calls from well wishers during his 12-day stay.

Hospital chief Mr Stephen Davies said: “There has been more public interest shown in Les’s recovery than in the opening of the hospital by Princess Diana.”

Administration and security staff had borne the brunt of the inquiries from fans and national reporters who haunted the Royal since the star was admitted.

Ironically, the popular host of TV’s Blankety Blank slipped out of the Fulwood complex unnoticed. He was wheeled in a chair through the main entrance to be met by friends who drove him to his Lytham home.