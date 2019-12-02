Joy as Lancashire neighbours land £210,000 lottery jackpot

Seven neighbours in a Lancashire street have scooped a share of a £210,000 lottery jackpot.

The residents of Littledale Avenue, in Heysham, scooped the cash after their postcode was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on December 1.

The golden postcode was LA3 2ER.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “A huge congratulations to our Heysham winners today.

“It’s a handy time for a win with Christmas just around the corner – I’m sure they’ll treat themselves to something nice.

“Next month we’ll be handing out £30k cheques in a different postcode every single day, so you never know when we might be back!”

Their good fortune comes two weeks after four living in a street in Blackpool picked up £30,000 each in the lottery and two neighbours in Chipping struck lottery gold sharing a £90,000 prize pot.

