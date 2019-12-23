Investigation launched after ‘lowlife scumbag’ raids Morecambe beauty salon

An investigation has been launched after a thief walked into a Morecambe beauty salon, grabbed the till, and ran off.

Florence Rose Nails and Beauty, in Victoria Street, was targetted at around 5.20pm on Thursday December 19.

Business owner Laura Martin said more than £300 had been stolen and there were six people in the shop at the time.

The business said on its Facebook page that it would no longer accept cash following the raid.

It said: “We will now only be accepting card payments or bank transfers.

“Due to some low life scumbag robbing my salon this evening and taking every hard earned penny of the day!

“Money that pays my wage, keeps the food on the table for my children, the roof over our head just taken without a care in the world.”

Lancashire Police said that the crime was now under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1015 of December 19.