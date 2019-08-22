Hurst Green festival in September

The people of Hurst Green have been working hard over the past few months to raise money to refurbish their war memorial hall and now they are set to provide some festival fun to generate more cash.

There will be a wine, beer and music festival in the hall on September 13 and 14.

Ribble Valley Jazz Big Band will open the proceedings on the Friday evening.

They will be followed by local bands Sweeney Astray and Drive.

The festival will resume on the Saturday afternoon with fun band Blowjangles, followed by Jam Factory in the evening then Level 2 will round off the festivities.

Telephone Derek Harwood for more details on 01254 826252 or pay on the door.