South View Lodge, Galgate. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Stunning architect designed detached property with open plan living and paddock for a pony on the market for £550,000

This contemporary, architect designed, two bed detached home set within landscaped gardens is designed with entertaining in mind.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:45 am

On the market for £550,000 with Fine and Country, this simply stunning home has been finished to the owners exacting standards and includes luxury finishes, high levels of insulation creating an energy efficient home and an open plan living design that still offers clearly designed spaces suited to both quiet nights in and entertaining alike.

1. South View Lodge

South View Lodge, Galgate. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

2. South View Lodge

South View Lodge, Galgate. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

3. South View Lodge

South View Lodge, Galgate. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales

4. South View Lodge

South View Lodge, Galgate. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2