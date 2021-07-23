8, Castle Park, Lancaster, LA1 1YQ. For sale at 825,000 through agents Fine and Country. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Period Georgian townhouse in Lancaster full of character and charm on the market for £825,000

Set within the historic Lancaster Castle precinct opposite the Medieval castle, 8 Castle Park is one of the only fine Georgian town houses within this heritage area to have been in continuous residential occupancy since it was built in 1760.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:39 am

On the market for £825,000 through agents Fine and Country, this four bed, three bathroom townhouse is full of character and charm and is host to a striking show of original features including a magnificent entrance hall, ornate plasterwork, marble fireplaces and original Waring & Gillow-style cabinets.

Take a look around......

1. Castle park Georgian townhouse

The outside space at 8, Castle Park, Lancaster, LA1 1YQ. For sale at 825,000 through agents Fine and Country. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

2. Castle Park Georgian townhouse

The hallway and staircase at 8, Castle Park, Lancaster, LA1 1YQ. For sale at 825,000 through agents Fine and Country. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

3. Castle Park Georgian townhouse

The dining rom at 8, Castle Park, Lancaster, LA1 1YQ. For sale at 825,000 through agents Fine and Country. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

4. Castle Park Georgian townhouse

The lounge/office at 8, Castle Park, Lancaster, LA1 1YQ. For sale at 825,000 through agents Fine and Country. Picture courtesy of Fine and Country.

Photo: Fine and Country

LancasterGeorgianCastle Park
