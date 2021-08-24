The Tower at The Residence in Lancaster.

Impressive six-storey penthouse mansion apartment with its own tower, private lift, observation deck and four reception rooms is on the market for £695,000

Four bedroom mansion apartment stands as the centrepiece in the historic Grade II listed gothic building The Residence in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:45 am

On the market for £695,000 with agents Fine and Country, The Tower offers a total of three separate reception rooms, an open plan kitchen and living space, four double bedrooms, of which two are ensuite and a house shower room.

There is a private balcony and a show stopping observation deck situated at the top of the tower which offers a private haven from which to enjoy stunning panoramic views.

The Tower at The Residence in Lancaster. The observatory deck and roof terrace offers 360 degree views of Lancaster, Morecambe Bay and the surrounding area.

Photo: Fine and Country

The Tower at The Residence in Lancaster. The open plan kitchen and living space with an L-shape design works perfectly as a central hub to the home and is also great for entertaining.

Photo: Fine and Country

The Tower at The Residence in Lancaster. You enter the apartment into a wide and light filled entrance hall with tall windows leading the way in.

Photo: Fine and Country

The Tower at The Residence in Lancaster. One of the three bathrooms at the mansion apartment.

Photo: Fine and Country

