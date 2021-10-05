Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth. Picture courtesy of iBay Homes.

Impressive four bedroom detached house situated in sought after semi-rural location with superb views on the market for £625,000

This extremely spacious family home in Scotforth is a classic.

By Michelle Blade
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:12 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:15 am

On the market for £625,000 with iBay Homes this detached property has four bedrooms, a lounge and separate dining room, a large conservatory, modern fitted kitchen and a spacious family bathroom, as well as extensive lawned gardens to the front, side and rear

Blea Tarn Road

Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth.

Photo: iBay Homes

Blea Tarn Road

Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth.

Photo: iBay Homes

Blea Tarn Road

Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth.

Photo: iBay Homes

Blea Tarn Road

Blea Tarn Road, Scotforth.

Photo: iBay Homes

