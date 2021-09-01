Impressive detached house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as balconies and a stunning garden is on the market for £725,000

On the market for £725,000 with Lancastrian Estates, this five-bed, three-bathroom property is set in Standen Park, an impressive, established development beside Williamson Park in Lancaster.
With balconies and a stunning garden the property enjoys superb views over rolling countryside.
1. Redwood property
Redwood Heights, Lancaster. The kitchen diner at the back of the house. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates
2. Redwood property
Redwood Heights, Lancaster. The stunning garden at the property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates
3. Redwood property
Redwood Heights, Lancaster. Relax outside at this stunning property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates
4. Redwood property
Redwood Heights, Lancaster. Dine in style in this lovely property. Picture by Lancastrian Estates.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates