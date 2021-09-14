Impressive detached house on a modern development in Lancaster has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a sleek integrated kitchen, and a stunning garden and is on the market for £575,000

On the market for £575,000 with agents Lancastrian Estates, throw open the bi-fold doors and connect the stunning open plan kitchen diner to the garden with hills behind.
Four bedrooms, three en-suite, parking and garage too.
1. Guidem Park
Impressive detached house on a new development.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates
2. Guidem Park
Entertain outside in this stunning garden.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates
3. Guidem Park
The sleek, stylish, modern kitchen.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates
4. Guidem Park
Relax in style in the comfortable living room.
Photo: Lancastrian Estates