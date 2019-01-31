Historic walk around Lancaster

On June 14, the Friends of Lancashire Archives will be hosting a walk around the Daltons of Thurnham’s estates in central Lancaster.

The walk at 2pm includes a visit to the cathedral, led by local historian James Houghton.

This event has been organised by the Friends of Lancashire Archives and costs £10.

Places are limited and booking is essential.

To book email record.office@lancashire.gov.uk or call 01772 533039 Tuesday to Friday.

Lancashire Archives is the home of 900 years of Lancashire’s archival heritage.

The Friends have raised more than £75,000 to buy at-risk archives, equipment and resources, and support archive-related projects.