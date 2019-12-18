Highest Point Festival’s family friendly daytime event will return to Lancaster in 2020

Highest Point Festival’s Big Family Day Out will return to Lancaster next May.

As an extension of the main festival in Williamson Park, the family friendly event on Sunday May 17 2020 will offer interactive theatre, DJs, storytelling, arts and crafts, plus free entry to the butterfly house and mini zoo.

You’ll also be able to catch some regular faces from TV on the main stage.

Jamie Scahill, co-founder of Highest Point said: “The Big Family Day Out has been one of the most-loved aspects of the whole weekender.

“It has given seasoned party-goers the opportunity to enjoy a lively festival experience with their families, regardless of the ages.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back for our biggest Sunday offering to date.”

The Big Family Day Out is also offering personal assistant tickets for customers who need to be accompanied to the event.

Visit the Skiddle ticket website for more information: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival/

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults (18+), £5 for kids aged 5 - 17 and free for kids aged 0 - 4.

The line up for the 2020 festival, which will take place between Friday May 15 and Sunday May 17 will be revealed soon.