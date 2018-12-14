Hidden heritage of Morecambe Bay revealed

Morecambe Bay’s Hidden Heritage, an exhibition that showcases the stories, memories and archaeology of Morecambe Bay’s past, as uncovered by the bay’s communities over the last five years, has opened in Lancaster. Lancaster Maritime Museum will be hosting it through to Sunday, February 24 next year.

Using exciting new digital technologies alongside traditional research techniques, Morecambe Bay Partnership and the bay’s communities have helped unearth some of the bay’s lesser known maritime, industrial and archaeological stories. Lancaster Maritime Museum is open daily from noon to 4pm.