Here's how much buried treasure has been found in Lancashire

Fortune hunters and hobbyists have found dozens of buried treasure troves in Lancashire since records began seven years ago, figures reveal.

The British Museum says the scale of artefacts unearthed across the country exceeds expectations, with reported finds showing “little sign of dipping anytime soon”.

Gold diggers, metal detectorists and mudlarks made five discoveries in Lancashire last year, statistics from the Museum and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport show – the smallest haul since 2012, the earliest year with data available. Overall, 54 discoveries were reported over the six-year period .

The Treasure Act defines treasure as finds older than 300 years. These include coins, prehistoric metallic objects and artefacts that are at least 10 per cent precious metals such as gold or silver.

Anyone who thinks they have struck a hidden horde has to tell the coroner within two weeks, so the court can hold an inquest to decide who gets the loot. If they don’t, they face an unlimited fine or up to three months behind bars.

Local and national museums are given the chance to purchase any pieces a coroner rules as treasure. But the finder doesn’t leave empty-handed. They will be paid a sum depending on the haul’s value.

Last year, 1,096 treasure troves were reported across England, Wales and Northern Ireland – 265 of which came from the North West. Metal detecting was the best way to unearth lost treasure, according to the figures.

The devices tracked down 96 per cent of finds in 2017, the most recent year with details on how the objects were discovered.

A further three per cent – 33 cases – were archaeological finds and seven from field walking or scouring streams and shores.

In 2018-19, a survey of 919 adults in the North West found 1.6 per cent had taken part in metal detecting at least once in the previous year. This compares to an estimated 1.6 per cent of adults across England.

Professor Michael Lewis, head of portable antiquities and treasure at the British Museum, said: “Given the variety of the objects being reported, from pre-historic hoards to post-medieval buttons, what they tell us about the past varies significantly.

“But there is no doubt that some of the most famous treasure finds, such as the Staffordshire Hoard, have completely transformed how we understand Britain’s past, all the more remarkable as most of these finds are found by interested amateurs, not professional archaeologists.

“The main purpose of the Act is to ensure that the most important finds end up in museum collections for all to enjoy, and to that end over 200 museums across England, Wales and Northern Ireland have benefitted from the acquisition of treasure.”