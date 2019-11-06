Relaxing places

Here is a list of places in Lancashire to relax and unwind

Do you need a bit of time away from the noisy hustle and bustle?

Check out these tranquil spots.

Mandala Float Centre offers sensory deprivation treatments.'The site has two isolation tanks and offers a range of holistic therapies, which are useful for alleviating existing conditions.

1. Mandala Float Centre, Broughton

Sound therapy, or sound baths, involve lying or sitting down and listening to the vibrations of the sound waves. 'Try William Lee Sound Healing, in Penwortham or Mandala Yoga and Wellbeing, in Derby Street, Preston.

2. Sound Therapy

Walk along Blackpool beach, or watch the waves crash against the sea wall at Anchorsholme. Rossall Point Watch Tower, in Fleetwood, is a great place to observe the harsh nature of the sea.

3. The sea, Fylde coast

The five-mile trail follows a series of spectacular waterfalls, through ancient woodland, with views of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Dales.'Visit www.ingletonwaterfallstrail.co.uk.

4. Ingleton Waterfalls, Carnforth

