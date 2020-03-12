Here are the five of the best florists in Lancashire
With Mother's Day around the corner, we take a look at a handful of flower shops in the region
Flowers With Passion, Inglewhite Road, Longridge'Flowers With Passion is run by multi award-winning floral designer Sara Barrow. Sara can provide flowers for all occasions bouquets, weddings, funerals, events and contract work.'Sara is absolutely passionate about flowers and is skilled in both traditional and contemporary floral design.'For more visit https://www.flowerswithpassion.co.uk/
Margaret Mason, Friargate, Preston'Established in 1961 and situated on Friargate since then, Margaret and her team provide floral designs for any occasion.'Over the years Margaret has developed her skills and her passion for flowers building on her experience and creative flair.'Featured in many publications such as the Sunday Times, Lancashire Life and Brides Magazines, Margaret has also received orders for the Queen and other members of the Royal Family when visiting Lancashire.'For more information about the services offered by Margaret Mason and her team visit https://www.margaretmasonfloristpreston.co.uk/ or call 01772 253858 or 01772 253859.
Marshalls Florists, Pall Mall, Chorley'Marshalls Florist is one of the oldest florists in Chorley. The flower shop was established by the current director Nigel West and his father Marshall in 1985.'Marshalls Florist has built up a reputation for supplying traditional, modern and contemporary floral designs in Chorley.
Simply Flowers by Nicola, Lancaster'Simply Flowers by Nicola, is a family-run independent florist based in Lancaster. They provide bespoke floral designs for every occasion - birthdays, anniversaries and so much more.'Their flower delivery area covers Caton, Cockerham, Forton, Galgate, Garstang, Halton, Lancaster and Morecambe.'Contact Simply Flowers by Nicola by calling 01524 388 329.