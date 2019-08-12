Sandcastle, Blackpool

Here are the best water parks and splash parks in Lancashire

These water-themed parks are ideal for both sunny and rainy weather.

Either way, you will get wet!

Sandcastle, in Blackpool, has more than 18 slides and attractions. 'There is also a spa, for adults. Prices: 16.75 for children over 12 and adults; 13.25 for children 3 to 11; under 3s free. Hyperzone wristbands for the thrill seeking slides are extra.

1. Sandcastle, Blackpool

Sandcastle, in Blackpool, has more than 18 slides and attractions. 'There is also a spa, for adults. Prices: 16.75 for children over 12 and adults; 13.25 for children 3 to 11; under 3s free. Hyperzone wristbands for the thrill seeking slides are extra.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ribby Hall Village has a tropical island themed swimming pool, with water slides, palm trees, interactive water features, and a childrens splash zone Adults 10, children 7 school holidays and weekends; 7 adults and 5 children term time.

2. Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green

Ribby Hall Village has a tropical island themed swimming pool, with water slides, palm trees, interactive water features, and a childrens splash zone Adults 10, children 7 school holidays and weekends; 7 adults and 5 children term time.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fylde Councils free splash park is located within the Promenade Gardens, St Annes. 'There is a range of features including spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and a small section for paddling.

3. Splash Zone, St Annes

Fylde Councils free splash park is located within the Promenade Gardens, St Annes. 'There is a range of features including spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and a small section for paddling.
ugc
Buy a Photo
Pendle Wavelengths, in Nelson, has a ceiling high water slide, which is mainly open flume but includes a black hole feature, plus a wave machine at regular intervals.'Adults 5.80, children 3.50.

4. Pendle Wavelengths, Nelson

Pendle Wavelengths, in Nelson, has a ceiling high water slide, which is mainly open flume but includes a black hole feature, plus a wave machine at regular intervals.'Adults 5.80, children 3.50.
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2