Here are the best memorial statues in Lancashire

Lancashire has a rich history, mixed with tragedy and cultural richness.
Here is a list of the most popular statues to honour such monumental events and people.
1. The Preston Martyrs Memorial
The Preston Martyrs Memorial, located in front of 1842 (formerly The Corn Exchange), is a dedication to the four cotton workers who were shot during The Preston Strike and Lune Street Riot in August 1842.
The Freckleton air disaster occurred on August 23 1944, when a Consolidated B-24 Liberator of the United States Army Air Forces crashed into the village. The death toll was 61, including 38 children. A memorial garden and childrens playground were opened a year later.
The Lifeboat Monument, on South Promenade, St Annes, commemorates the death of 27 lifeboatmen from St Annes and Southport who were lost in the attempt to rescue the crew of the German barque Mexico that had been driven into a sandbank in a gale in 1886.