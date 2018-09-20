Help researchers to bring women’s activism to life

Popular protest is on the rise but there’s a long history of women’s activism in the North and now researchers are calling for women in Lancashire to step forward and share their stories.

‘Remembering Resistance: A Century of Women’s Protest in the North of England’ is a new project from Lancaster University which brings the history of women’s activism to life.

Researcher Dr Sarah Marsden, a lecturer in protest in a digital age, working with Dr Chris Boyko, a lecturer in design, is calling for women to take part.

“We are looking for women who have fought for political change and who are willing to tell their stories. We’re interested in all kinds of activism, so if you’ve spent time campaigning or protesting over recent decades in the North of England, we want to hear from you,” explained Dr Marsden.

“We want to ensure that the memories of women activists aren’t lost and that women’s role in political protest is heard. It doesn’t matter how small or insignificant you feel your memories are, we are interested so please get in touch. Everything counts. We’re also looking for volunteer citizen researchers to help gather information and collect people’s stories, so there are plenty of ways to get involved.”

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, ‘Remembering Resistance’ is inspired by the centenary of the Representation of the People’s Act, the law which gave all men and some women the right to vote.

To mark this milestone in women’s rights, the project will bring to life the past 100 years of women’s involvement in protests in the North of England.

‘Remembering Resistance’ will develop a rich picture of when, where and why women have fought for change and identify the 10 most significant sites of women’s resistance in the North.

The project will celebrate, catalogue, and engage the public in women’s efforts to bring about political change by creating a permanent archive of women’s activism to inspire future generations.

To learn more about the project, including how to become a volunteer citizen researcher or an interviewee, visit www.rememberingresistance.com or email: rememberingresistance@gmail.com.