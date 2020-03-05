From Ingleton coal mines to the prairies of North Dakota

Historian David Kenyon looks at the history of our local collieries and the lives of people who worked there

Our story starts around 1872 when William Bracewell, a Lancashire industrialist, purchased the Ingleton Colliery for £15,000.

Ingleton coal mine feature. Writing on memorial stone: Anne Metcalfe Wadeson. Born in Ingleton, Yorkshire, England, August 18, 1841. Died August 16, 1908. John Wadeson born in Ingleton, Yorkshire, England, August 19, 1837. Died August 6, 1912. Written on back of photo: An incredible rainy day in May. I took my grandchildren to North Dakota to see where my dad, grandparents and great grandparents are buried. Carl, Kristen and Jessica Johnson, May 1997.

Prior to Bracewell’s purchase, the Ingleton coal pits were in a very poor state.

Water entering the mines was difficult to deal with without increased investment in better pumping machines.

In the period that William Bracewell ran the Ingleton coal field, no new mine was sunk but those already existing were re-opened and run with greater efficiency.

In January 1875, a large gathering of miners and officials met at the Bridge Inn to make a presentation to Edmund Danson, the colliery manager.

John Wadeson, 1837-1912. First generation Wadeson to go from Ingleton to America, around 1880.

Over 100 guests sat down to an excellent dinner, after which speeches were made.

John Wadeson, the under-viewer, was chairman.

He praised Edmund Danson for the important part he had played in bringing about the prosperous state of the colliery.

After mentioning his 20 years of service at the colliery he added: “The difficulties of a colliery manager are uncommon. For on the one hand, he has to discharge his duties to the employer, and to see that the workmen do not fail in their work, and on the other hand, he must consider the interests and feelings of the men and see that they get a fair days wage for a fair days work.

The first farmstead at Sims, North Dakota, 1897. Augusta, James, Harry and Walter Wadeson.

“If, in addition to this, he can keep up a good feeling amongst the men, one towards another, and a good understanding between them and their master, he will prove himself a manager of rare ability and one who will deserve well of both parties.”

John Wadeson also praised Edmund Danson for his work as both a secretary and treasurer of the Ingleton Sick Club.

The presentation of a mantel clock was made by William Metcalfe, underground viewer, who told how he had known Edmond Danson since he was a boy and had followed his promotions in the colliery with interest.

The clock was inscribed ‘Presented to Mr Danson, colliery manager, by the officials and workmen of the Ingleton Collieries, as a token of respect. January 9, 1875.’

Anne Metcalfe Wadeson, 1841-1908. The wife of John Wadeson went to America with John.

There is no doubt that because of his education, Edmund Danson had been one of a very few people capable to doing the secretarial work for the Sick Club and that he had done the work well.

This clock, retaining its inscription, is still in use at Broats House Farm in the centre of the coalfield.

The Ingleton Collieries ran relatively smoothly for many years under the ownership of William Bracewell. Occasionally, there was some excitement on the coalfield when there was a minor flooding, an accident or a breakage of the pumping engines.

There was great excitement on Saturday, November 7, 1874, when pit ponies and a mule went down Wilson Wood Pit.

Being Saturday, a crowd of men, women and boys gathered to see the ponies and mule netted and let down the shaft where they had to labour for many years before they again saw the light of day. The crowd was assured that there were comfortable stables in the mine and that the ponies would have ample food and bedding.

A disaster occurred on Saturday, October 12, 1878.

The miners were on their way to work when they were informed that their old coal shaft at New Winning was on fire and they were ordered to return to their homes for buckets.

In 1877, the shaft at New Winning had been made into a ventilation shaft for the Wilson Wood Pit.

A fire was kept burning at the shaft bottom to encourage the flow of air and this fire had ignited old timbers in the shaft.

This information regarding John Wadeson and the Ingleton coal mines is taken from the book ‘The History of Ingleton’ by kind permission of the author, John Bentley.

When my friends, Tony and John Wadeson from Lancaster started to research their family tree, they were surprised to find out that they had a great uncle John and a great Aunt Anne Metcalfe Wadeson who, with their two eldest children, Henry Thomas and John Metcalfe, emigrated to America from Ingleton around 1880. As the description of the Ingleton coal mines shows, John Wadeson held a responsible position in the coal pit, being an under-viewer.

This would be the equivalent of underground foreman, a very responsible job. The lives of many miners would be dependent on the decisions made by John Wadeson.

John Wadeson’s occupation in America was farm work.

Being a hard-working man, John and Anne soon had a farm of their own.

The photograph of the first farmhouse shows all the buildings made of timber, with wood shingle roofs.

On the left of the farmhouse, is a four-wheel cart, pulled by two horses of a type used by prairie farmers across America.

On the right of the farmhouse is the covered trap of the sort used by farming families to visit relatives and going to church.

The family posing for the photograph is John and Anne’s fourth son, James, wife Augusta and their children, Harry and Walter.

In July 2005, at a Wadeson descendants family reunion held in Fargo, North Dakota 81 people attended and there were 11 more relativbes who were unable to attend.

Today, there will be well over 100 descendants of John and Anne Wadeson, who left Ingleton, for a new life on the prairies of North Dakota, all those years ago.

Sadly, Sims in North Dakota, where the family settled when they first went to America, never grew.

Today, all that remains is the church and cemetery where many of the family are buried. The church is still well looked after. Its only company being one ruined house still standing.

We will now return to the history of the Ingleton coal mines to see how they fared after John wadeson left to go to America.

On March 21, 1885, Mr William Bracewell died.

During Mr Bracewell’s proprietorship, mining was carried on with much success.

After his death, the people of Ingleton were worried as to who would take William Bracewell’s place and they were right to be so. In July 1887, the Lancaster Guardian announced that: “Evil times have fallen on these ancient coal mines and their altered condition will prove disastrous not only to the inhabitants of Ingleton but to the whole country around.”

In 1913, new shafts were sunk for the New Ingleton Colliery Company.

This colliery was very successful for many years, with many deep seams of coal being found.

The colliery worked for 23 years until 1936.

I would like to think that John and Anne Metcalfe Wadeson made a better life for themselves and their children by emigrating to the prairies of North Dakota.