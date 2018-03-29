Free workshops in Silverdale for children over Easter

Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is running free land art workshops for families over Easter.

From leaf spirals to pebble stacks, crown to leaf kites – come along and enjoy making something beautiful in the fresh air.

Workshops are suitable for children of all ages.

There are four workshops to choose from, suitable for all ages:

10.30am-12.30pm and 2-4pm on both Thursday March 29 and Wednesday April 4.

Sessions are free but must be booked in advance by emailing info@arnsidesilverdaleaonb.org.uk or calling 01524 761034.

Workshops take place at Trowbarrow Quarry Local Nature Reserve in Silverdale, walkable from Silverdale station.