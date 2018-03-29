Free workshops in Silverdale for children over Easter

Land art workshops are on offer for children and families this Easter.
Land art workshops are on offer for children and families this Easter.
Share this article

Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is running free land art workshops for families over Easter.

From leaf spirals to pebble stacks, crown to leaf kites – come along and enjoy making something beautiful in the fresh air.

Workshops are suitable for children of all ages.

There are four workshops to choose from, suitable for all ages:

10.30am-12.30pm and 2-4pm on both Thursday March 29 and Wednesday April 4.

Sessions are free but must be booked in advance by emailing info@arnsidesilverdaleaonb.org.uk or calling 01524 761034.

Workshops take place at Trowbarrow Quarry Local Nature Reserve in Silverdale, walkable from Silverdale station.