Free family fun day in Settle

Arts charity Settle Stories present Tales by the Ribble a free family fun day for all.

The day is in partnership with the Ribble Rivers Trust.

The event will take place alongside the riverbank in the picturesque village of Giggleswick, near Settle and all events are free.

This is an opportunity for the whole family to be creative.

There is a chance for families to learn about why our River Ribble is so special and how we can protect it in a fun, engaging way.

Young people will create river creatures in the craft tent and decorate Giggleswick’s Millennium Bridge.

There will be storytelling and puppetry performances, as well as story walks along the riverbanks.

Families will find out more about the riverbed nature with the micro safari and have the opportunity to create a river environment themselves.

There will be live storytelling performances by award-winning storytellers Fiona Angwin and Ian Douglas and the chance to create your own written adventure tale as Fable Arts present Miss Spellbound’s River Stories.

Helen Thompson, the Community Projects & Activities officer at Ribble River’s Trust, said: “The Tales by the Ribble day is a great opportunity for children to learn about the river in a fun

and interactive way.

“Children can get lost in a magical setting and learn lots of interesting facts about their local rivers and the wildlife that use them without even realising that they are learning.”

Charles Tyrer, executive director at Settle Stories said: “This event goes to show the power the arts and storytelling can have. We all know the serious impact climate change is having on our planet.

“So, how do we change this? Events like this can only be positive, encouraging young people to engage with their environment but not preaching.

“Our aim with Tales by the Ribble is to get young people to care about the environment by stimulating them and capturing their imaginations.

“The arts and storytelling is a brilliant way to achieve this.”

Tales by the Ribble is taking place on Saturday May 4, 11am - 5pm.

It is suitable for all ages and is completely free of charge.

It’s taking place beyond Queens Rock by the River Ribble, Giggleswick.

Some of the days events require booking online.

For more information please visit www.settlestories.org.uk/riverribble.