Taco Bell is opening a new drive-thru restaurant in the North West - here's everything you need to know

There are just 29 Taco Bells in the UK, compared to more than 7,000 in the United States.

What food does Taco Bell serve?

Taco Bell serves Mexican-style made-to-order and customizable tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and vegetarian options, fountain drinks and desserts.

Is the food expensive?

Meals are on a par with other fast-food outlets. A chicken fajita burrito for example costs £4.50.

Can you order online?

Yes - visit the Taco Bell website here.

Where are the Taco Bells in the North West?

There's one in Liverpool, one in Kirkby, and one in Manchester.

Where is the new Taco Bell opening?

The new Taco Bell drive-thru is opening in Blackpool?

When is it opening?

No date has been released but it will be some months away as plans have only just been approved for the site.

Where is the site?

The site is the former Steals clothing store on Rigby Road, which was originally a car showroom. The current building will be demolished to make way for the Taco Bell.

Are all Taco Bell drive-thru?

No, some are eat in only.

What do plans for the new Taco Bell in Blackpool include?

The restaurant would hold up to 66 diners in total within the building, with 10 covers at ground floor and 56 at first floor.

Will jobs be created?

Up to 55 new jobs will be created, including 25 part-time positions and 30 full-time positions, according to the planning statement.

Are there plans for any more in the North West?