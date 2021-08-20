Lancaster coffee shop supports Pride event with specially made buns

A selection of Pride Buns made by Brew in Lancaster.

Bakers at Brew in Brock Street are selling the cinnamon brioche buns drizzled with rainbow icing to celebrate Lancaster Pride, which takes place on Sunday August 22.

Organised by Out in the Bay, the event kicks off at 11am with a parade around the one-way system, followed by an afetrnoon of music in Dalton Square.

The Pride buns are being sold in boxes of four or six priced from £10, although larger orders can also be catered for on request. Orders can be made nationwide.

One of the Brew Pride Buns.

The coffee shop will also be selling the buns to support Manchester Pride, which is being held from August 27-30.