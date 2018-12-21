First World War battle painting in museum

A painting exploring the Battle of Kosturino which featured soldiers from The King’s Own Royal Regiment Lancaster has gone on display at the Imperial War Museum North in Manchester.

IWM commissioned the winner of Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year 2018 to create a work inspired by the First World War to coincide with the end of the centenary of the conflict.

The painting ‘Land Heals, Memories Remain: Kosturino 2018,’ by artist Jen Gash, explores the story of the battles of Kosturino and Kosturino Ridge.

Artist Jen Gash said: “I thoroughly enjoyed researching and learning about how the war was fought in that region. I wanted the painting to have impact.”