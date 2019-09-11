First Made in Lancaster market this Sunday

Lancaster City Council and local business training social enterprise, The Growing Club, have joined forces to put on the first Made in Lancaster Market.

Taking place on Sunday (September 15) there will be stalls showcasing some of the best hand made good in the district from local makers and artists.

You will find the market in Market Square between 10am and 4pm.

Do come along and support local producers, as for many of them this is their first market stall.

For more information please contact Jane Binnion via admin@thegrowingclub.co.uk.