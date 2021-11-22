Bare Community Association host Christmas on the Crescent this Saturday
Christmas on the Crescent comes to Bare this Saturday, November 27 from 12pm-6pm.
There will be various Christmas market stalls, food and drink, festive music and entertainment and Santa will be there from 4pm.
Bay Beat and the Victorian Singers will be performing and there will also be a magician to entertain everyone.
Beyond Radio will be there hosting the event and there will be stalls and entertainment on Princes Crescent and The Dog and Partridge car park.
The event is sure to provide lots of Christmas entertainment for the whole family.